Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

With Hard-Earned Degrees, UCSB’s Class of 2012 Ready to Change the World

Nearly 6,000 students join ranks of Gaucho alumni after weekend of commencement ceremonies

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 16, 2012 | 8:09 p.m.

UCSB is sending off its 2012 graduates — nearly 6,000 in all — this weekend.

College of Engineering Dean Rod Alferness spoke to engineering and sciences graduates Saturday afternoon at the Faculty Club green.

“A decade from now I wonder what the age of big data will look like,” he said. “I wonder of our complex understanding of engineering and biology that will help us confront cancer and disease. I look forward to the technology that will sustain our energy demands but I particularly look forward to how you will play a role in this.”

The most important questions that lies ahead of today’s graduates are why they chose the path of education and why do they need to change the status quo, mechanical engineering graduate Elan Frantz said. The Wright Brothers weren’t the most educated or well known, he said.

“But they shaped the future of the airplane because they believed in their dream, relentlessly pursued it and defied the odds,” Frantz said. “During my time at UCSB, I’ve seen passionate people with little experience defy the odds to pursue their own dreams. Together we promoted social justice, started nonprofits, invented new technology and found answers to questions others were only beginning to think about.”

Frantz has also seen students exercise civic ethics and hard work at the library, on the fields and among friends, he said.

“But it’s only at UCSB that you can find a half-naked construction worker running through the library with a handlebar mustache drinking a Four Loko from a coconut,” Frantz said. “Parents you know if this is your kid.”

Chancellor Henry Yang said the university has an established undergraduate program that will serve the graduates well.

“We are here to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your hard-earned degrees,” he said. “You met the high standards of our university and I can tell you starting today and for the rest of your life you will be proud to say you are graduates of the University of California, Santa Barbara.”

The university will start its College of Creative Studies commencement at 11 a.m. Sunday at Campbell Hall.

“Maya Angelou said that you should pursue the things you love doing and do them so well that they can’t take their eyes off of you,” Frantz said.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

UCSB's 2012 commencement weekend ceremonies get under way Saturday. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
UCSB’s 2012 commencement weekend ceremonies get under way Saturday. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo) (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

Thousands of family and friends packed the UCSB Faculty Club Green to cheer on the graduates. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
Thousands of family and friends packed the UCSB Faculty Club Green to cheer on the graduates. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

Chancellor Henry Yang told UCSB's newest alumni that, as of 'today and for the rest of your life you will be proud to say you are graduates of the University of California, Santa Barbara.' (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
Chancellor Henry Yang told UCSB’s newest alumni that, as of “today and for the rest of your life you will be proud to say you are graduates of the University of California, Santa Barbara.” (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

Author, TV journalist and part-time Summerland resident Jeff Greenfield was the guest speaker for Sunday afternoon's Humanities ceremony. (UCSB photo)
Author, TV journalist and part-time Summerland resident Jeff Greenfield was the guest speaker for Sunday afternoon’s Humanities ceremony. (UCSB photo)

Harrison Weber is all smiles as Chancellor Henry T. Yang announces him as the winner of the Thomas More Storke Award, UCSB's highest student honor. (UCSB photo)
Harrison Weber is all smiles as Chancellor Henry T. Yang announces him as the winner of the Thomas More Storke Award, UCSB’s highest student honor. (UCSB photo)

One happy grad receives her diploma from Chancellor Henry T. Yang. (UCSB photo)
One happy grad receives her diploma from Chancellor Henry T. Yang. (UCSB photo)

A happy UCSB graduate skates through campus on a sunny Saturday afternoon. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)
A happy UCSB graduate skates through campus on a sunny Saturday afternoon. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

One student used her mortarboard to thank her mom and dad. (UCSB photo)
One student used her mortarboard to thank her mom and dad. (UCSB photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 