Santa Barbara Exploring Utility Rate Increases

Under staff proposal, City Council would raise rates for water, sewer and trash by 3.5% to 6%.

The city of Santa Barbara on Tuesday will consider raising utility rates for water, sewer and trash services. If approved, the increases, which city officials say are necessary largely to keep pace with inflation, could take effect as early as July 1, according to the agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting.

Staff members are recommending that the City Council raise water rates by 3.5 percent, boosting the monthly bill of the average Santa Barbara water user to $59.31 from $57.28. Staff suggests raising the sewer bill by 6 percent, increasing the maximum monthly charge to $31.67 from $29.81. Staff recommends raising the trash and other solid-waste collection rate by 4.5 percent, bringing the cost for basic residential service (one can) to $25.76 from $24.65.

Under the new schedule, free collection of green waste for up to 32 gallons and free collection of mixed recycling for up to 95 gallons would continue.

