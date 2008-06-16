Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:00 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Montessori School, Class of 2008

Celebrating 33rd year, school promotes four classes of graduates.

By Jim Fitzpatrick | June 16, 2008 | 10:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara Montessori School, 7421 Mirano Drive, has had a number of promotions and graduations as the school marks its 33rd year.

The school’s primary objective is to provide a carefully planned, stimulating environment that will help children develop within themselves the foundational habits, attitudes, skills and ideas essential for a lifetime of creative thinking and learning. The school’s AMI-trained teachers attend and contribute to seminars, workshops, and national and international conferences to maintain and continuously develop their own understanding of the needs of children and how Montessori education better prepares them for their, and our, future.

Erdkinder graduates’ next schools are listed next to their names.

Erdkinder graduates:
Gazal Homayouni, Anacapa School
Jordan Milam, Bishop Diego High School
Corrina Roberts, Anacapa School

Sixth-Year graduates (Upper Elementary):
Finn Arnesen
David Coryat
Amy Creagan
Patterson Jaffurs
Sydney Luca-Lion
Caroline Montgomery
Saavan Sagar
Duncan Stewart

Third-Year graduates (Lower Elementary):
Bradley Besserman
Evan Blix
Dario Bucy
Holden Corrigan
Clark Cossin
Colin Daniel
Emily Jensen
Gavin Klingensmith
Elyjah Klopp
Kelby Pintard
Madeleine Price
Carl Simpson-Heil

Primary graduates:
Nicole Borden
Dela Bucy
Unna Burns
Josette Clancy
Olivia Corrigan
Jordan Davis
Dario de Albergaria
Gisella de Albergaria
Meghan Downing
Alexi Gill
Madison Kirk
Elizabeth Pritchett
Sebastian Reed
Logan Reeves
Peter Smith

Jim Fitzpatrick is founder and head of Santa Barbara Montessori School.

