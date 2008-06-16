Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Attempted Murder West of Goleta

Victim remains in coma after attack last week. Motive unknown.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 16, 2008 | 10:29 p.m.

One Goleta Man In Coma, Another Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

One man is in a coma and another is in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident last week left the injured man lying unconscious in a roadway and bleeding profusely from the head, authorities said Monday.

Alberto Moreno (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Responding to a call around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found Jose Luis Mora Ramirez, 26, of Goleta, lying in the area of Calle Real and Farren Road west of Goleta. Ramirez, who had a faint pulse, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained in a coma as of Monday afternoon, deputies said.

An investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Alberto Moreno of the Goleta area.

“The vicious attack occurred the evening prior and without remorse,” sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Tipolt, a department spokesman, said in a statement. “Alberto Moreno left Jose Luis Mora Ramirez to die after the attack.”

Deputies say they deciphered the victim’s identity by interviewing a rancher in the area who had hired Ramirez as a worker. The rancher told them that Ramirez’s absence was unusual.

