Carpinteria Siblings Die in Rollover Crash

A Carpinteria brother and sister died Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Pacific Coast Highway near Oxnard.

Anthony Borrello, 24, was driving a Hummer northbound near Hueneme Road about 3 p.m. when he over-corrected after drifting onto the right shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol. He lost control of the vehicle, crossing both lanes of traffic and rolling several times.

Passenger Cecilia Anna Guzman, 22, was ejected and suffered major injuries. She was rushed to Saint John’s Medical Center, where she later died. Her brother, Luis Guzman, 27, of Carpinteria, also was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP believes that neither was wearing a seat belt.

Two other passengers — Peter Aguilar, 26, of Carpinteria, Pedro Ramirez, 24, of Oxnard — were not seriously injured in the crash.

The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

