Ceremony to Mark Completion of Route 154 Project

At 10 a.m. Wednesday at Vista Point near the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments will officially recognize the completion of operational and safety improvements on Route 154 from Santa Barbara north to the Route 246 intersection.

At the ceremony, residents are invited to review and discuss project components with project staff from SBCAG and Caltrans.

Speakers will include Supervisor Doreen Farr, SBCAG Executive Director Jim Kemp and Wildland Residents Association President Mike Williams.

SBCAG funded the project entirely with Measure D, Santa Barbara County’s half-cent transportation sales tax.

Since 1989, SBCAG has invested nearly $26 million in Measure D funds to construct safety and operational improvements on Route 154, including new interchanges with Highway 101 at the north and south junctions and a first phase of operational and safety improvements using Measure D funds in 1997.

— Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.