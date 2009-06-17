Chumash, LPNF Announce Firefighting Pact

Band of Chumash Indians, Forest Service crews will work side by side in prevention and suppression of wildfires

Los Padres National Forest and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced Wednesday that they have signed their first Cooperative Fire Protection agreement and Annual Operating Plan.

In the plan, they will join in the prevention, detection and suppression of wildland fires within their joint protection areas. “I am pleased that we were able to work out an arrangement that will strengthen our capacity to respond to wildfire,” said Peggy Hernandez, Los Padres National Forest supervisor. “This is mutually advantageous, and it’s in the public’s interest.”

The agreement includes the following:

» The tribe will provide assistance to LPNF with a dispatcher, who will be based at the LPNF Dispatch Center.

» The tribe’s Wildland Fire Department (located on the Santa Ynez Reservation) will be an initial attack resource listed on the LPNF dispatch run card.

» The tribe will be called to local wildland fires within the LPNF response areas, along with Vandenberg Air Force Base, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and CalFire, as well as other cooperating agencies.

» The tribe’s Wildland Fire Department is available for special assignments and rehab work on an assistance-by-hire bais.

The agreement makes available the opportunity for the tribe’s fire engines to cover LPNF fire stations and vice versa when needed.

“We are enthusiastic about this first-ever cooperative fire agreement with the Los Padres National Forest,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“This mutually beneficial agreement not only allows for the sharing of resources between the tribe and the Los Padres National Forest, but it also strengthens a long standing relationship with the Forest Service, an agency the tribe has great respect and appreciation for. The tribe’s investment and commitment to this program are further solidified by the partnerships we develop.”

J.P. Zavalla, the tribe’s Battalion Chief, said that the tribe’s Fire Department has worked with the forest on cultural issues. “We have been called upon since our tribal fire department was established in 2004, as cultural specialists and to work with archeologists, helping to protect cultural sites and provide rehab assistance at various locations,” Zavalla said.

The tribe’s wildland fire department started as a basic fire training program in 2004 and developed into a department which now has both Type-III and Type-IV engine crews. Prior to the last five years of program development, the tribe conducted annual fuels management through a Bureau of Indian Affairs Community Fire Prevention Program.

Los Padres National Forest inlcudes approximately 1.75 million acres of central California’s scenic Coast and Transverse Ranges. The forest stretches across almost 220 miles from the north to the south and consists of two separate land divisions. The northern division is within Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County and includes the Big Sur Coast and scenic interior areas. The “main division” of the forest includes lands within San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Kern Counties.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is a federally recognized tribe located in Santa Ynez. The tribe’s business entities include two gas stations in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort on the Santa Ynez Reservation and two businesses located in Solvang, Hotel Corque and Root 246, both located on Alisal Road.

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service office in Goleta.