Los Padres Fire Restrictions Begin Friday

The restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines

In response to the increasing possibility of wildland fire, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that they will be imposing fire restrictions throughout the forest, beginning Friday. The restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines and will remain in effect until high fire season ends, probably in late autumn.

Beginning Friday and until the close of high fire season, the following restrictions will be in effect:

» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California campfire permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California campfire permit (available for free at any Forest Service office). Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from a camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when it is in use.

» No smoking, except while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. The restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure the engine is tuned, operating properly and has an approved spark arrester.

Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez cited dry conditions and recent erratic fire behavior observed during the Jesusita Fire in her decision to limit the usage of open flame fire in the forest. “Unfortunately, we have already experienced an early season wildfire which demonstrated just how volatile conditions are,” she said.

For more information, click here or contact one of the Forest Service offices below.

» Forest Supervisor’s Office: 805.968.6640

» Monterey Ranger District: 831.385.5434

» Santa Lucia Ranger District: 805.925.9538

» Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805.967.3481

» Ojai ranger District: 805.646.4348

» Mount Pinos Ranger District: 661.245.3731

Forest Service developed sites in the Los Padres National Forest where campfires and barbecues are permitted:

Monterey Ranger District

Arroyo Seco Campground/Group Camp

Arroyo Seco Day Use Area

Bottchers Gap Campground

China Camp Campground

Escondido Campground

Kirk Creek Campground

Nacimiento Campground

Mill Creek Picnic Area

Plaskett Creek Campground/ Group Camp

Ponderosa Campground

Sand Dollar Day Use Area

Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground

White Oaks Campground

Mount Pinos Ranger District

Aliso Park Campground

Ballinger Campground

Caballo Campground

Campo Alto Campground

Chuchupate Campground

Chula Vista Campground

Dome Springs Campground

Dutchman Campground

Halfmoon Campground

Kings Camp Campground

Marian Campground

McGill Campground

McGill Group Campground

Mt. Pinos Campground

Nettle Springs Campground

Ozena Campground

Pine Springs Campground

Rancho Nuevo Campground

Reyes Creek Campground

Thorn Meadows Campground

Tinta Campground

Toad Springs Campground

Valle Vista Campground

Ojai Ranger District

Holiday Group Campground

Middle Lion Campground

Pine Mountain Campground

Reyes Peak Campground

Rose Valley Campground

Wheeler Gorge Campground

Santa Lucia Ranger District

American Canyon Campground

Baja Campground

Barrel Spring Campground

Bates Canyon Campground

Brookshire Campground

Buck Spring Campground

Cerro Alto Campground

Colson Campground

Cumbre Day Use Area

Davy Brown Campground

Figueroa Campground

Friis Campground

Hi Mountain Campground

Horseshoe Spring Campground

La Panza Campground

Miranda Pine Campground

Navajo Campground

Navajo Flat OHV Staging Area

Nira Campground

Pino Alto Day Use Area

Wagon Flat Campground

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Cachuma Campground

Falls Day Use Area

First Crossing Day Use Area

Fremont Campground

Live Oak Day Use Area

Los Prietos Campground

Lower Oso Day Use Area

Middle Santa Ynez Campground

Mono Campground

P-Bar Flat Campground

Paradise Campground

Red Rock Day Use Area

Rock Camp

Sage Hill Campground

Upper Oso Campground

White Rock Day Use Area

— Mary Blair represents the Los Padres National Forest.