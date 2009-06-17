Los Padres Fire Restrictions Begin Friday

In response to the increasing possibility of wildland fire, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Wednesday that they will be imposing fire restrictions throughout the forest, beginning Friday. The restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines and will remain in effect until high fire season ends, probably in late autumn.
Beginning Friday and until the close of high fire season, the following restrictions will be in effect:
» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California campfire permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California campfire permit (available for free at any Forest Service office). Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from a camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when it is in use.
» No smoking, except while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. The restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure the engine is tuned, operating properly and has an approved spark arrester.
Forest Supervisor Peggy Hernandez cited dry conditions and recent erratic fire behavior observed during the Jesusita Fire in her decision to limit the usage of open flame fire in the forest. “Unfortunately, we have already experienced an early season wildfire which demonstrated just how volatile conditions are,” she said.
For more information, click here or contact one of the Forest Service offices below.
» Forest Supervisor’s Office: 805.968.6640
» Monterey Ranger District: 831.385.5434
» Santa Lucia Ranger District: 805.925.9538
» Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805.967.3481
» Ojai ranger District: 805.646.4348
» Mount Pinos Ranger District: 661.245.3731
Forest Service developed sites in the Los Padres National Forest where campfires and barbecues are permitted:
Monterey Ranger District
Arroyo Seco Campground/Group Camp
Arroyo Seco Day Use Area
Bottchers Gap Campground
China Camp Campground
Escondido Campground
Kirk Creek Campground
Nacimiento Campground
Mill Creek Picnic Area
Plaskett Creek Campground/ Group Camp
Ponderosa Campground
Sand Dollar Day Use Area
Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground
White Oaks Campground
Mount Pinos Ranger District
Aliso Park Campground
Ballinger Campground
Caballo Campground
Campo Alto Campground
Chuchupate Campground
Chula Vista Campground
Dome Springs Campground
Dutchman Campground
Halfmoon Campground
Kings Camp Campground
Marian Campground
McGill Campground
McGill Group Campground
Mt. Pinos Campground
Nettle Springs Campground
Ozena Campground
Pine Springs Campground
Rancho Nuevo Campground
Reyes Creek Campground
Thorn Meadows Campground
Tinta Campground
Toad Springs Campground
Valle Vista Campground
Ojai Ranger District
Holiday Group Campground
Middle Lion Campground
Pine Mountain Campground
Reyes Peak Campground
Rose Valley Campground
Wheeler Gorge Campground
Santa Lucia Ranger District
American Canyon Campground
Baja Campground
Barrel Spring Campground
Bates Canyon Campground
Brookshire Campground
Buck Spring Campground
Cerro Alto Campground
Colson Campground
Cumbre Day Use Area
Davy Brown Campground
Figueroa Campground
Friis Campground
Hi Mountain Campground
Horseshoe Spring Campground
La Panza Campground
Miranda Pine Campground
Navajo Campground
Navajo Flat OHV Staging Area
Nira Campground
Pino Alto Day Use Area
Wagon Flat Campground
Santa Barbara Ranger District
Cachuma Campground
Falls Day Use Area
First Crossing Day Use Area
Fremont Campground
Live Oak Day Use Area
Los Prietos Campground
Lower Oso Day Use Area
Middle Santa Ynez Campground
Mono Campground
P-Bar Flat Campground
Paradise Campground
Red Rock Day Use Area
Rock Camp
Sage Hill Campground
Upper Oso Campground
White Rock Day Use Area
— Mary Blair represents the Los Padres National Forest.