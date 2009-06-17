Goleta Council Approves Rate Hike for Solid Waste Disposal

The increase for ratepayers will be about 2 percent overall

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday approved an increase in rates for solid waste collection.

The new rates are the result of, among other things, an increase in the county’s tipping fee — the rate charged for disposal at the Tajiguas Landfill.

Community Services Director Steve Wagner said the county is charging an additional $4 per load, as well as another $4 temporary surcharge.

However, he said, the impact to ratepayers is fairly minor — an increase of about 2 percent overall.

