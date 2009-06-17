Rotary Awards Education Grants to El Puente Grads

Aldemar Charco, Antonio Carachure and Cinthia Roman are all planning to attend SBCC

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise presented Continued Education Assistance Grants to three graduating El Puente Community School students at a graduation ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

David Velarde from the Rotary Club presented the grants.

The first grant was given to Aldemar Charco, who will attend SBCC with a goal to transfer to Cal State University Channel Islands or UCSB. Charco plans to pursue a career as a network engineer.

The second grant went to Antonio Carachure, who also plans to attend SBCC to pursue a career in the computer field.

The third recipient was Cinthia Roman. Roman will attend SBCC’s nursing program.

El Puente High School is an alternative setting for young people who are not succeeding in traditional high schools.

— Diana Washburn represents Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.