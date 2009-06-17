Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:47 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Receives Federal Grant for Expansion

U.S. Department of Transportation funds will help fund the new terminal and other updates

By Emily Kryder | June 17, 2009 | 3:56 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that the Santa Barbara and Oxnard airports received federal grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation to assist with costs associated with the expansion and enhancements of the airports.

“This is great news for our local airports and the greater communities that they serve,” Capps said. “The federal funding comes at a good time since consumers as well as local governments are cutting back on expenses due to the economic downturn. This federal assistance will ensure that the improvements under way at these local airports can continue to move forward as planned and help the airports maintain their high quality of service to their passengers and employees.”

The Santa Barbara Airport will receive $ 2,378,517 for construction costs associated with building a new airport terminal. It is in addition to $1,347,262 awarded by the Department of Transportation earlier this year.

“We are very pleased to receive this grant award, which will assist in funding the airport’s airline terminal project,” airport Director Karen Ramsdell said.

The Oxnard Regional Airport will receive $1,823,567 for the installation of an emergency generator and for construction to rehabilitate the apron, runway and taxiway. This is in addition to the $948,500 awarded for this project by the Department of Transportation earlier this year.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

