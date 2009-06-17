Santa Maria Man Arrested in Drug Bust

The 22-year-old faces charges of possession of cocaine for sale and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Team and the Santa Maria Police Department’s Narcotic Suppression Team concluded a several month-long investigation, with the service of a search warrant and the arrest of 22-year-old Santa Maria resident Jesus Lionel Arce Guerrero.

Guerrero was initially contacted while driving his vehicle in the area of Blosser and Carmen Lane about 3 p.m Tuesday. He was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

A search warrant then was served at his residence, in the 300 block of West Sunset. About a half-kilo of cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia were found. The street value of the cocaine was about $40,000.

Guerrero was arrested for possession of cocaine for sale and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bail, pending bail review.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.