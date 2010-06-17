CHP Launches Mobile App for Real-Time Traffic Conditions

Before you start your daily commute, you can now look up which traffic collisions or roadway hazards to avoid directly on your mobile device. The California Highway Patrol has launched a new mobile application that provides real-time updates on where officers are responding along California’s roadways.

Updated around the clock, the traffic reports include incident time, location and whether it involves a collision, traffic hazard or lane obstruction.

“By using this application, motorists will be able to choose an alternate route to get where they’re going and avoid the congested area,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “This will help reduce frustration on the part of motorists stuck in traffic and possibly lessen the number of vehicles moving through the incident area.”

Farrow cautioned that the mobile app should be used only by a driver who is parked or by a passenger in a moving vehicle. California law prohibits motorists from reading, writing or sending a text message, or operating a mobile computing device while behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.

“Before heading out of the office or home, or while you’re waiting to pick up your child from school or after an appointment, motorists can get real-time traffic information through this portable app,” he said. “It’s a valuable tool, but it must be used safely.”

The application works on most devices, including the Android, iPhone, Blackberry and others.

Click here to view the site from a mobile device.

— Larry Hockman is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.