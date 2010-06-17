Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County’s Approved Budget Cuts Communications Director Position

The move will save the county $230,000, of which $125,000 covers William Boyer's salary

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 17, 2010 | 6:29 p.m.

In their recently adopted budget, Santa Barbara County officials eliminated William Boyer’s position of communications director, and reallocated all general fund money from the county executive office’s communications office.

Boyer’s position costs the county $230,000, about $125,000 of which is his salary. The rest covers advertising, public service announcements and office supplies, he has said.

Even as early as March, the position was questioned by the county Board of Supervisors. First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal questioned the necessity of the position since the responsibilities had been performed by supervisors’ staff before Boyer’s position was created in 2006.

The communications director position was created then after a grand jury report revealed the county’s emergency outreach and notifications were inadequate.

It’s not clear who will take on Boyer’s responsibilities now that the position has been eliminated, but Boyer will serve as the public information officer for the California Workforce Investment Board. How that position will be funded remains unclear.

In addition to responding to media requests, Boyer acts as the chief public information officer during emergencies, coordinates information internally and with state and federal agencies, and helps with outreach efforts such as the U.S. Census. In his time as communications director, he formed a memorandum of understanding with radio broadcasters regarding emergencies and works with local public television stations.

Besides working with The Santa Barbara Channels, Boyer has worked on having the county’s Channel 20 provide emergency public information to the public and provide live, remote broadcasting. It also has won national awards through the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, he said.

Before getting into government public affairs, Boyer was a journalist, writing and editing for the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times, among other publications.

He came to Santa Barbara County after being the public information officer for the city of Roseville.

Many county departments have PIOs of their own, including the Sheriff’s Department, County Fire and the Public Health Department. Of the county’s news releases listed on its site for June, 11 of 34 listed Boyer as the person to contact.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 