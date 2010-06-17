Elaine Abercrombie: Show Off Your Home’s Best Features

If you’ve followed advice given here about sprucing up your home’s exterior, well done! Now let’s focus attention on the next thing potential buyers will see — the front door and the interior.

Now is the time for spring cleaning and to show off your home’s best features.

Repaint that front door and touch up around the entry. Make it warm and welcoming with updated light fixtures at the entrance and foyer.

Speaking of entries, check your windows and doors for energy efficiency. If they’re not airtight, an investment in new windows and insulation will pay off handsomely and impress buyers.

Freshly repainted walls won’t hurt either, and you can achieve a bright, clean look with light yellow or cream on the walls and contrasting white woodwork. Buff up your wood floors, clean your area rugs or carpets, and replace any worn carpeting before your first showing.

Buyers look carefully at bathrooms, so be sure to remove any spots of mildew, replace caulking, and consider a small investment in a new sink and vanity to really make things sparkle.

The icing on the cake is to offer buyers a “home warranty” on the appliances in your house, allowing them a full year of service on anything that happens to go wrong.

Your pride of ownership and their peace of mind should combine to produce a sale.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.