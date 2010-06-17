Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Show Off Your Home’s Best Features

Close the deal with finishing touches that enhance appeal

By Elaine Abercrombie | June 17, 2010 | 10:39 p.m.

If you’ve followed advice given here about sprucing up your home’s exterior, well done! Now let’s focus attention on the next thing potential buyers will see — the front door and the interior.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Now is the time for spring cleaning and to show off your home’s best features.

Repaint that front door and touch up around the entry. Make it warm and welcoming with updated light fixtures at the entrance and foyer.

Speaking of entries, check your windows and doors for energy efficiency. If they’re not airtight, an investment in new windows and insulation will pay off handsomely and impress buyers.

Freshly repainted walls won’t hurt either, and you can achieve a bright, clean look with light yellow or cream on the walls and contrasting white woodwork. Buff up your wood floors, clean your area rugs or carpets, and replace any worn carpeting before your first showing.

Buyers look carefully at bathrooms, so be sure to remove any spots of mildew, replace caulking, and consider a small investment in a new sink and vanity to really make things sparkle.

The icing on the cake is to offer buyers a “home warranty” on the appliances in your house, allowing them a full year of service on anything that happens to go wrong.

Your pride of ownership and their peace of mind should combine to produce a sale.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 