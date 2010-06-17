Carpinteria Magazine Features Work of Noozhawk Contributor Mark Brickley

He fiction story, circa the 1958 Dodgers, is titled 'Contest of Giants'

The new glossy formatted issue of Carpinteria Magazine has just hit the streets.

Its summer 2010 California Dreamin’ theme features stories on rare car restoration, Island View Nursery’s tropical paradise and fiction by Noozhawk contributor Mark Brickley.

Brickley’s short story titled “Contest of Giants” harkens back to 1958 when the Los Angeles Dodgers moved their team west.

Brickley has written music reviews and profiles for Noozhawk since 2009. He is also a guitarist/songwriter. His song “Just a Boy” by Mark Paul is available on iTunes under singer/songwriters.

Carpinteria Magazine is published bi-annually and is found on news racks throughout Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta or by calling 805.684.4428.

— Noozhawk contributor Mark Brickley is a freelance writer in Carpinteria.