Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mental Health Commissioner Roger Thompson Running for Chairman

The 29-year-old advocate says the position would help him achieve his visions for the community

By Lindsey Weintraub, Noozhawk Intern | June 17, 2010 | 11:44 p.m.

Roger Thompson, a 29-year-old UCSB graduate and member of the Santa Barbara County Mental Health Commission, says he’s running for chairman of the group, made up of members appointed by the Board of Supervisors who review and evaluate the community’s mental health needs, services, facilities and problems, in addition to advising the supervisors and mental health director on aspects pertaining to local mental health programs.

Thompson may be young, but he says he makes up for it with the energy and zealotry he brings to advocating for mental health issues, and that he “spends an extraordinary amount of time everyday working on it.”

He says he’s eager to tackle the duties of the position, noting that the department has its challenges, especially with the budget continually at stake.

His involvement in the mental health community includes creating the Consumer Advocacy Coalition to organize efforts to stave off cuts to the county Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

His persistent passion has fueled a relatively quick ascension within the committee. He was appointed to the commission by Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr in September 2009 after serving as her alternate.

He says moving from his status as a voting member to chairman would give him added leverage to actualize some of his many visions for the mental health community.

One could say he’s the mental health community’s No. 1 fan — and just like a father, he attends every meeting or event he can, and his encouragement never wavers.

Thompson says he likes to approach issues of mental health services in Santa Barbara from the consumer’s point of view, and would like to see more consumer feedback implemented in the commission’s evaluation process.

He speaks as a consumer of mental health services. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder three years ago, Thompson says he lost his business and his marriage in a despairing downward spiral. He lived at the Arlington Apartments, operated by the Sanctuary Psychiatric Centers, for two years, and credits Sanctuary as the only thing that stood between him and suicide in the past.

Thompson says he “realizes the significance of the treatment and wants to share his gratitude for the services that existed.” Even if he isn’t appointed chairman, he says he’ll continue to persevere for a community that he and many others depend on not only for health and well-being but sometimes for sheer survival.

The commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at the Santa Maria Clinic, 500 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk intern Lindsey Weintraub will be a sophomore at the University of San Diego in the fall. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 