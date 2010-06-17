Project PetSafe Clinic Planned for June 19 in Goleta

Licensing, microchipping and vaccinations will be available

Dog owners and their dogs are encouraged to come to Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ special Project PetSafe Outreach Clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 on the front lawn of the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The following will be available at the Project PetSafe Clinic:

» Free six-month dog licenses for dogs that have never been licensed

» Dog license renewals; all late fees will be waived

» Affordable vaccinations including rabies, DHPP and bordatella

» Microchipping for $20

» Information about affordable spay and neuter services

All dogs must be on leash. No appointments needed.

A current rabies certificate and written proof that the dog is spayed or neutered (if applicable) are required to obtain a dog license.

Many dog owners do not realize that state and local laws require all dogs older than 4 months to be licensed and wearing the tag.

“A license is your pet’s ticket home,” Animal Services Director Jan Glick said. “When our Animal Services officers rescue a pet wearing a license, we are able to take it directly home to its family. Wearing a license tells everyone that your pet has an owner who wants to keep their pet safe.”

For more information about the clinic, contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Project PetSafe Team at 805.934.6968.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.