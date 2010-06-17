Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Ban on Tobacco Use at County Parks Takes Effect This Week

The ordinance, approved in May, prohibits tobacco use at 70 parks, beaches and trails

By Michele Mickiewicz | June 17, 2010 | 7:03 p.m.

A new law that restricts tobacco use in outdoor recreational areas owned and operated by the Santa Barbara County Parks Department is being implemented this week.

The ordinance was enacted by the county Board of Supervisors in May. The policy bans tobacco use at 70 parks, beaches and trails in the unincorporated areas of the county. The law excludes parks that allow overnight camping, namely Cachuma Lake and Jalama Beach.

The goal of the policy is to create a healthier, smoke-free and tobacco litter-free atmosphere in the outdoor recreational areas. Signs and a media campaign will be utilized to communicate the new law to the public.

County Parks and Public Health Department officials are excited about ushering in the summer with the new ordinance in place.

The Santa Barbara County Youth Corps is responsible for sign installation, which marks the first phase of the ordinance’s implementation. The program employs and trains out-of-school youths to work on this type of project. Signs are being installed in stages with all locations due to be signed by the end of June.

Public education will include print ads and radio spots in English and Spanish. County Web sites and public access TV also will be used to educate the public.

“This policy will improve the public’s health and the environment. Our department will continue education and outreach efforts about this policy,” said Dr. Takashi Wada, health officer and director of the county Public Health Department.

“I am proud to have sponsored this legislation, and feel that a tobacco-free environment will enhance our county’s spectacular outdoor areas,” county Supervisor Janet Wolf said.

For more information about the law and/or to get involved in outreach and education at neighborhood parks, contact Dawn Dunn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 