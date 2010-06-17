Westmont Observatory to Host Astronomical Star Party

Saturn and a first-quarter moon will be the star attractions at Westmont College’s observatory during a free public viewing on Friday, June 18.

The Keck Telescope, one of the most powerful public telescopes along the Central Coast, also may catch a glimpse of globular clusters in Hercules, Ophiuchus and Scorpius.

Westmont physics instructor Thomas Whittemore says visitors also may be able to see galaxy groups in Virgo and Ursa Major as well as a host of double stars.

Students and faculty use the 24-inch reflector telescope to conduct astronomical research. Westmont serves as one of the public observing sites for the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit every third Friday of the month.

Members of the SBAU also bring their telescopes to the public viewing, which begins at sunset and lasts for several hours. The Keck Telescope is housed in the new observatory between Russ Carr Field and the new track and field/soccer complex. Free parking is available near the baseball field.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.