Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rising Expenses Force Cancellation of Santa Barbara French Festival

Longtime director Steve Hoegerman says there isn't time to pull off the July event after efforts to sell the festival fall through

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 17, 2011 | 7:08 p.m.

This year’s 24th Annual Santa Barbara French Festival has been canceled, former event director Steve Hoegerman told Noozhawk on Friday.

The event is one of the largest and longest-running French festivals in the world that has drawn about 20,000 people each year. The two-day festival featured a variety of entertainment, including a grand opera, folk dancing, Cajun and classical groups, can-can and Moroccan belly dancers, Tahitian dancing, a poodle parade and cabaret music in the tradition of Edith Piaf and Maurice Chevalier. Hoegerman organized the festival for 23 years but recently passed the gauntlet to Michelle Rodriguez.

“It’s personally devastating; it doesn’t make me happy,” Hoegerman said. “It’s my legacy. It’s unlike most jobs because it’s an extension of what I love and who I am. I would like to see the festival go on into the future.”

He said the event, scheduled for July 16-17, was canceled because of increasing government fees, less sponsorship and the ailing economy. Susan Jang-Bardick, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation facilities and special events supervisor, said Hoegerman was in the process of selling the festival but the buyer backed out.

“I was hoping to offer a transition that didn’t quite work out, and now it’s too late to pull it off for this year,” he said. “There are ever-increasing expenses from both the private sector and government fees and more paperwork. The nut gets bigger and bigger, and it isn’t a cheap thing to put on.”

Beginning in 2009, the city charges for-profit organizations 20 percent more than nonprofits, which amounted to a $540 difference compared with the two-day Santa Barbara Greek Festival last year, Jang-Bardick said.

“This was at the time the West Beach Music Festival was occurring and people were asking why for-profit companies were paying the same as nonprofit companies, so we adjusted the fees for that,” she said, adding that the French Festival would have cost $3,485 this year compared with $2,715 two years ago. “There are permit fees not only for the park but for county health, electrical and other permits. With all these combined, sure the cost has gone up; everything has gone up over the years.”

The festival not only provides jobs but brings in tourists who spend money locally, generating $3,000 in revenue last year, according to Hoegerman. The city, not only the community, will be missing out, he said.

“It makes people happy,” Hoegerman said. “A French word describes what I am — an entrepreneur, which makes the cogs of this economy run. This year there will be a whole bunch of people whose incomes will go down because there is no French Festival.

“Last year the city raised my fees during the biggest recession since before the Great Depression because the city is looking for more money, and look how much money they will make this year — zero.”

Hoegerman said that when he broke the news, people were saddened and their “jaws dropped,” but he is hopeful the event will happen next year.

“It’s heartwarming to see how beloved the festival was,” he said. “There is a groundswell of people and support, but it’s too late to do it for this year.”

In 1988, the event held at Oak Park featured one stage that Hoegerman had to work to fill. Now, there are three stages that entertainers have to fight for.

“It’s something different and unique,” he said. “It’s an event that has a diverse and quirky personality.”

The festival brings in different cultures that have been influenced by the French, such as the Ivory Coast and Vietnam.

“My goal of the festival is like a multilayered onion — every time someone would turn around and something different would happen,” he said.

Anthony Rock, project superintendent for Cottage Health System, has worked with Hoegerman and the festival.

“The French Festival adds a lot of character, and it’s one of Santa Barbara’s finest events in that really diverse people show up and it has a long-standing history,” he said. “It’s sad it won’t happen this year.”

Hoegerman said he will continue to run his business taking people on trips through Paris, but the French Festival will always be his baby.

“I love France, and I love my festival,” Hoegerman said. “It’s in a real sense my baby and has matured and is beautiful, and I’m proud but sad of its premature end. Sometimes it’s time to let some things go, but last year’s festival was packed, and despite the money flowing through the economy it’s difficult to put on.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 