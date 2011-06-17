Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Summer Solstice ‘Bollywood’ Party Planned for Tuesday at India House

Half of the proceeds will support the Solstice Celebration, set for June 24-26 in Alameda Park

By Claudia Bratton for the Summer Solstice Celebration | June 17, 2011 | 3:08 p.m.

Highlighted by exotic East Indian dancers, the Summer Solstice “Bollywood” Dinner will be served at India House, 418 State St. in Santa Barbara, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On the actual night of the Summer Solstice, India House will host a “Bollywood Party” as a fundraiser for this year’s Solstice Parade on June 25. Half of the Bollywood Party proceeds go to the Solstice Celebration, which is planned for June 24-26.

The evening will feature the East India Dance Co., which will perform colorful and lavish Bollywood dance routines and invite diners to learn some of their moves. Bollywood refers to the Hindi-language film industry based in Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay.

A buffet of East Indian dishes will include vegan Saag Aloo, Channa Masala, Malai Kofta and Paneer dumplings. Other dishes served will be chicken curry, chicken Tikka Masala and Tandori chicken.

The dinner sold out last year, so diners are encouraged to buy tickets early. Tickets are $27 and are available at India House or by calling the Solstice office at 805.965.3396. Click here to order online.

For the first time in its 37-year history, the Solstice Celebration will extend over three days. It will open at 4 p.m. June 24 in Alameda Park, with theatrical and musical entertainment until 9 p.m. The festival will resume at noon June 25 with entertainment until 8 p.m. The Solstice Children’s Festival will be open from noon to 6 p.m. June 25-26 with a variety of family and children’s activities, free art projects, booths and musical entertainment.

The Solstice Parade will begin at noon June 25 at State and Cota streets and conclude in Alameda Park. On June 26, live entertainment will be featured from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on the main stage featuring soft jazz music as well as entertainment on the children’s stage from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Arts and crafts booths, food booths, and beer and wine garden will be open for all three days of the festival.

The Solstice Celebration has grown into Santa Barbara’s largest arts event, drawing more than 100,000 spectators from around the world, with more than 1,000 parade participants. As a 501(c)3, nonprofit community organization, Solstice Celebration has become a year-round organization, bringing the community together through the arts.

— Claudia Bratton is director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

 
