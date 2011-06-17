Women’s Leadership Retreat Planned for June 30 in Santa Barbara

She Negotiates, a Santa Barbara-based negotiation training firm, with host a women’s leadership retreat from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 30 at

Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

She Negotiates is run by attorney/mediator Victoria Pynchon and Lisa Gates, a certified professional coach, trainer and retreat leader.

“Women can solve the unemployment problem: If every woman business owner hired just one person, we would end the unemployment problem in the United States,” Gates said. “Women start the majority of new businesses every year, but receive less than 5 percent of available capital, so we have some ‘asking’ to do if we’re going to create a positive impact on the economy.”

The all-day retreat will conclude with a public dinner keynote conversation with Gloria Feldt, former president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Federation and author of No Excuses: Nine Ways Women Can Change How We Think About Power. Gates said each retreat attendee will receive an autographed copy of the book.

“Our mission, and indeed the mission of this final leg of the women’s movement, is all about ending the wage and leadership gaps by teaching women to be powerful askers and confident actors in their own lives and chosen professions, as well as leaders collaboratively solving the challenges of the local and global economies,” Gates said.

Attendees can register for the dinner keynote only, or the retreat and dinner keynote. Click here to register online.

Those who should attend include executives, presidents, vice presidents, entrepreneurs and business owners, administrators, human resources leaders, board chairs and members, as well as women who face the pressure of resolving conflicts that impact daily working and living, Pynchon said. She said attendees will leave the retreat with a strategic plan for eliminating their personal wage gap and achieving their leadership goals.

“For many women, power is a four-letter word,” Gates said. “Yet, when women have access to the halls of government, land in numbers on corporate boards and consistently generate the salaries and fees we fairly ask for, we do great things for our families, our communities and our world. In other words, the quality of life changes — not just for you, for everyone.”

Gates said women should move past their fear of asking and learn skills that reward their strengths, accomplishments and leadership.

— Lisa Gates is a co-founder, trainer and coach with She Negotiates LLC.