Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
NICK PRICE

From Mavericks to Mayflies, Photographer Nick Price Gets the Picture

Santa Barbara native is at home in the wild, guiding fishermen or capturing snap shots

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 17, 2012 | 6:51 p.m.

Fabled nature photographer Ansel Adams once uttered that “a good photograph is knowing where to stand.”

For Idaho-based photographer Nick Price, like Adams, that place is always outdoors.

That place is capturing a mayfly emerge from the still waters of Silver Creek or star trails sweeping over mountain vistas.

Price, a Santa Barbara native, now spends his time exploring the outdoors as a fly-fishing guide in and around Sun Valley, Idaho. Noozhawk recently caught up with him during a week-long visit to the South Coast, where his parents, attorney Craig Price and Montecito Union School teaching aide Ann Hernandez, still make their home.

The easiest place to find him was down the stone steps of Montecito’s Miramar Point, where he was taking advantage of the blue dusk of early evening. Water swept in from the high tide around Price’s tripod as he worked to capture the water’s movement with long exposures.

Beaches like that one and Hammond’s Meadow are Price’s favorite places to shoot locally. Surf photography continues to be an inspiration, and Price traveled to shoot big wave surfers at Mavericks near Half Moon Bay in January. Water and wilderness have always played a role in his photography, and the rugged landscape of Idaho began working its way into his life early.

He recalled his first introduction to the Gem State as a 6-year-old when his family bought a summer home near the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, the largest roadless wilderness in the continental United States.

“It’s one my favorite places,” Price said.

The family could only access the property by plane, and Price vividly remembers soaring over that wild expanse as a child. On the way to the house, the family passed over a forest fire lookout tower where a female ranger lived, and the family would drop her mail to her as they flew over.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

These days, Price keeps busy in his work as a fly-fishing guide for Ketchum on the Fly just outside the ski haven of Sun Valley. It’s work he’s been doing for two decades, and it allows him to show people the best places to fly fish in the area.

He’ll bring his camera on his expeditions and snap pictures along the way. If he sees something he’s interested in, he’ll ask those on the tour if they mind stopping for a few minutes while he shoots some frames.

Price has also done editorial work for publications like Sun Valley Magazine and The Fly Fishing Journal. He also sells prints in Ketchum on the Fly’s store space.

When Noozhawk talked with Price, he was just about to photograph what he calls one of his “favorite assignments.”

Every year, around the first week in June, millions of mayflies emerge from Silver Creek in southern Idaho, molt and fly into the air.

“It’s pretty surreal seeing that many bugs in the air,” he said. “They’re just everywhere you look.”

Price captures the bugs as they leap from water to sky with his macro lens.

He’s brought his two boys, who are 9 and 7, to check out the action in years past, and Price said they were a bit overwhelmed by the sheer volume of bugs.

But “for fly fishermen, it’s like finding a treasure chest,” he said.

Click here to see more of Price’s work.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 