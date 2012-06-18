Monday, April 9 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Startup Provides Local Entrepreneurs with a National Platform

ValueClick founder Brian Coryat to keynote Monday's launch of program to nurture startup ideas, culture

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | June 18, 2012 | 12:21 a.m.

Santa Barbara entrepreneurs now have a national platform to develop and launch their businesses.

The recent recognition from Startup Weekend Santa Barbara and groups such as Central Coast MIT Enterprise Forum’s longtime success inspired Startup Santa Barbara’s formation.

Startup Santa Barbara is a new regional group of entrepreneurial leaders and organizations under Startup California, which provides a national platform for mentoring, funding and business development. The umbrella organization is the Obama administration’s Startup America Partnership that strives to “increase the number and scale of new high-growth firms that are creating economic growth, innovation and quality jobs.”

Local Market Launch founder Brian Coryat will keynote Startup Santa Barbara’s launch event Monday at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez.

“There is an incredible opportunity for small- to medium-sized businesses to gain market share if they learn some key tools to succeed by tapping into resources that are available,” said Coryat, the founder of ValueClick. “Organizations such as Startup Santa Barbara are a call to action for business leaders and budding entrepreneurs to discuss cutting-edge technologies and network with other innovators.

“I’m looking forward to sharing insight of what I’ve learned along the way and celebrating Santa Barbara as a great startup community.”

Startup Santa Barbara will work in tandem with Startup California, which is the 24th region to join the Startup America Partnership. Startup CA is launching through a series of local entrepreneur-focused events in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco.

Mayor Helene Schneider said this partnership can boost Santa Barbara’s economic vitality.

“Startup America’s recognition and support of Startup Santa Barbara will help organize and energize our already thriving startup and technology communities,” she said.

Monday’s event launch will also feature Kyle Ashby, who helped organize Startup Weekend Santa Barbara and is the Kaldera Marketing CEO, and Local Market Launch CMO Gideon Rubin, who helped form the Startup Santa Barbara Chapter. The free event starts at 5 p.m. Click here to register.

