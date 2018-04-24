Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cappello & Noël Law Firm Welcomes New Associates John Marshall, Jasper Ozbirn

By Diane Rumbaugh for Cappello & Noël LLP | June 17, 2013 | 2:55 p.m.

John Marshall
John Marshall

The Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP has added two associates, according to A. Barry Cappello, managing partner.

John Marshall represents clients in complex litigation, including intellectual property matters.

He previously was an associate in the Intellectual Property Group at Ropes & Gray in Silicon Valley, where he defended complex patent litigation suits on behalf of some of the world’s largest technology companies.

He received his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco in 2008.

Jasper Ozbirn also focuses his practice on complex business litigation.

He joins the firm after working as an associate litigator at Citron & Citron in Santa Monica. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of litigation, including case management and analysis, preparing and arguing motions and trial work.

Jasper Ozbirn
Jasper Ozbirn

He received his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento in 2009.

“Our firm often represents clients in multifaceted business litigation,” Cappello said. “John and Jasper’s experience in these types of cases will be a great asset to our clients.”

Cappello & Noël’s national legal practice is devoted to lender liability, complex business litigation, plaintiffs’ bad faith insurance litigation, wrongful death, class actions, employment law, catastrophic injury matters and land use disputes.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 