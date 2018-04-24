Cappello & Noël Law Firm Welcomes New Associates John Marshall, Jasper Ozbirn

The Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël LLP has added two associates, according to A. Barry Cappello, managing partner.

John Marshall represents clients in complex litigation, including intellectual property matters.

He previously was an associate in the Intellectual Property Group at Ropes & Gray in Silicon Valley, where he defended complex patent litigation suits on behalf of some of the world’s largest technology companies.

He received his J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco in 2008.

Jasper Ozbirn also focuses his practice on complex business litigation.

He joins the firm after working as an associate litigator at Citron & Citron in Santa Monica. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of litigation, including case management and analysis, preparing and arguing motions and trial work.

He received his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento in 2009.

“Our firm often represents clients in multifaceted business litigation,” Cappello said. “John and Jasper’s experience in these types of cases will be a great asset to our clients.”

Cappello & Noël’s national legal practice is devoted to lender liability, complex business litigation, plaintiffs’ bad faith insurance litigation, wrongful death, class actions, employment law, catastrophic injury matters and land use disputes.

