Express Employment Professionals Hosting Event to Benefit American Heart Association
By Karen Dwyer for Express Employment Professionals | June 17, 2013 | 12:45 p.m.
The Express Employment Professionals office in Santa Barbara is sponsoring an event from 6 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday at Marmalade Café in La Cumbre Plaza to raise funds and awareness for the local American Heart Association.
Marmalade Café will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the AHA, which will be used for research.
Join us for some fun and raffle prizes as well as a great way to support a local nonprofit.
— Karen Dwyer is the owner of Express Employment Professionals.
