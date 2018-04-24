Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Destination Wedding in Cabo San Lucas a Memorable Affair

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | June 17, 2013 | 5:51 p.m.

I can’t let June pass without a nod to weddings, especially since I just attended my first destination wedding. Santa Barbara is certainly a destination wedding spot, so in that sense, it wasn’t my first. But the local ones featured a Santa Barbara-bred bride or groom (or both), so from a planning and travel perspective, they weren’t the same.

The difference? At a destination wedding you entertain fewer guests — maybe just family with a few close friends. Because it requires significant time and money to attend, the people who come are clearly those you really care about, and who care about you. On the other hand, some beloved relatives and friends may not have the wherewithal to attend.

These days, many weddings have become whole-weekend affairs. Our Cabo San Lucas wedding was no exception. The festivities kicked off with a cocktail hour at Casa Dorada, a luxurious hotel where the two-story breezeway entrance opens directly to the azure-blue Sea of Cortez. We sipped bride-and-groom designer drinks and toasted other early arrivals. The next night — wedding eve — was the traditional rehearsal dinner, for all the guests.

Most people stayed at Casa Dorada, enjoying afternoons beside a series of beachside pools bending toward the ocean and sparkling sand dipping into the sea. To minimize expenses and add to our adventure, we lodged at a small bed-and-breakfast about a half-hour walk away.

For the ambiance, quiet and cost, it would be hard to beat The Bungalows where we stayed. Nestled in a residential neighborhood in the hills above Cabo, tropical bird songs drew us into impromptu bird walks early each morning. We found simple and delicious fish tacos around the corner at Captain Fish. On the wedding day, after relaxing into the afternoon, we donned our fancy duds for a beautiful, elaborate Persian wedding at the Sunset da Mona Lisa.

The wedding site was a high perch above the ocean. We sat among tiered pools, facing an elegantly decorated table: a sofreh, laid with Persian treats such as spices, decorated eggs, pomegranates and gold coins. The celebrant explained their symbolism in both English and Farsi. The young couple sat facing the table and a mirror as he led them through a traditional story with prescribed responses, culminating in their proclamation of lifelong devotion.

After the ceremony, we explored ocean and mountain views and every planned detail from personalized shot glasses and Cuban cigars to fresh fish dinner and fireworks timed to the couple’s first dance. We left in pleasant exhaustion far before the end of the extravaganza, joining the core group of family and friends the next morning for a parting beachside brunch.

For us and for our close friends, the groom’s parents, life has returned to normal. Perhaps not so for the bride and groom, whose pre-wedding frenzy of planning has devolved into photo sorting and thank-you note writing. Their destination wedding has morphed into the journey of marriage.

I wish them and this summer’s crop of new couples all the blessings of the marriage journey:

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy or boast; it is not proud. Love is not rude, self-seeking, or easily angered; it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes and always perseveres (I Corinthians 13:4-7).

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 