Samantha Crane of Santa Barbara Graduates from University of Rhode Island

At the University of Rhode Island’s 127th commencement May 18-19, more than 3,200 undergraduate and 770 graduate students became the university’s newest alumni.

Samantha Crane of Santa Barbara received a bachelor of arts degree in marine affairs with a minor in political science.

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.5; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

