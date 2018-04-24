Waxing Poetic in Los Olivos Throwing an Americana BBQ Bash

As summer kicks into high gear, Waxing Poetic in Los Olivos is taking full advantage of the warm weather days by hosting an Americana BBQ Bash from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Get your red, white and blue on, and come celebrate Fourth of July a few days early this year at its boutique, located at 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave. This event is free and open to the public!

Join Waxing Poetic for this Americana BBQ and shop Waxing Poetic’s beautiful jewelry line while enjoying live music by favorite local acoustic guitar player Ray Fortune and delicious food from Big Tom’s BBQ, who will be serving mouthwatering tri-tip sandwiches with all the fixings! Waxing Poetic will kindly treat any shopper who spends $100 or more to a free tri-tip sandwich lunch.

Guests are encouraged to come wearing their best red, white and blue, or simply come as they are after a day at the wineries. Waxing Poetic’s “Delighted States of America” state themed charms will be available for those who want to purchase fun and patriotic jewelry for the Fourth of July.

Waxing Poetic invites the community to join in the fun at its Americana BBQ celebration at its Los Olivos store and kick off summer in style. So come on down in your cowboy boots, stars and stripes, and enjoy barbecue and live music on June 29.

For more information, call 805.686.4545.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.