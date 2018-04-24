Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:03 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Waxing Poetic in Los Olivos Throwing an Americana BBQ Bash

By Jennifer Guess for Waxing Poetic | June 17, 2013 | 3:07 p.m.

As summer kicks into high gear, Waxing Poetic in Los Olivos is taking full advantage of the warm weather days by hosting an Americana BBQ Bash from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Get your red, white and blue on, and come celebrate Fourth of July a few days early this year at its boutique, located at 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave. This event is free and open to the public!

Join Waxing Poetic for this Americana BBQ and shop Waxing Poetic’s beautiful jewelry line while enjoying live music by favorite local acoustic guitar player Ray Fortune and delicious food from Big Tom’s BBQ, who will be serving mouthwatering tri-tip sandwiches with all the fixings! Waxing Poetic will kindly treat any shopper who spends $100 or more to a free tri-tip sandwich lunch.

Guests are encouraged to come wearing their best red, white and blue, or simply come as they are after a day at the wineries. Waxing Poetic’s “Delighted States of America” state themed charms will be available for those who want to purchase fun and patriotic jewelry for the Fourth of July.

Waxing Poetic invites the community to join in the fun at its Americana BBQ celebration at its Los Olivos store and kick off summer in style. So come on down in your cowboy boots, stars and stripes, and enjoy barbecue and live music on June 29.

For more information, call 805.686.4545.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell. Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 