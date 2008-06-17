Laguna Blanca School, Class of 2008

48 seniors lead the way at graduation while Laguna's middle and lower schools promote their own.

Laguna Blanca graduates will be heading off to these schools in the fall: Brigham Young University, Brown University, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Claremont McKenna College, University of Colorado at Boulder, Columbia University, George Washington University, Gordon College, Kenyon College, Lafayette College, Lake Forest College, Loyola Marymount University (2), Miami University of Ohio (3), New York University, Pennsylvania State University, Point Park College, San Francisco State University (2), Santa Barbara City College, Scripps College, Stanford University (2), UC Berkeley (2), UC Davis, UC Irvine, UCLA (2), UCSB, UC Santa Cruz (2), University of Denver, University of Pennsylvania, University of Puget Sound, University of Redlands, USC (2), Vassar College (2), Villanova University, Wesleyan University and Wheaton College (4).

Laguna Blanca School held three festive celebrations last week with closing ceremonies at its Lower School, 260 San Ysidro Road, and Middle School, 4125 Paloma Drive, as well as the Upper School’s commencement proceedings. Upper School director Harry Sims, who has retired, was honored at the graduation ceremony, which featured Direct Relief International president and CEO Thomas Tighe as commencement speaker.

