Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School, Class of 2008

Graduating students impart poignant words of wisdom at commencement exercise.

By Kelly Conerly | June 17, 2008 | 11:59 p.m.
image
Montessori Center School’s 15 grinning graduates gather for a Class of 2008 photo. (Kelly Conerly photo / Montessori Center School)

In its 43rd year, Montessori Center School was proud to graduate 15 students to junior high Thursday.

Those 15 students delivered their final words to the student body, faculty, parents and grandparents as they graduated from MCS’ Upper Elementary program. These students will be moving on to junior high throughout Santa Barbara, to Goleta Valley, La Colina and La Cumbre junior highs and Anacapa School. With tears, sadness, excitement and anticipation Jodi Balster, Santi Bollag, Eric Capelle, Phillip Downey, Jessie Edgar, Ben Ghitterman, Maddy Greenbaum, Jack Haley, Genevieve Hatfield, Madeline Matthys, Natalie Ochsner, Eli Pratt, Maddie Rodriguez, Ellen Seale and Joseph Sriprajittichai crossed the stage to accept their diplomas from Head of School, Nelda Nutter.

Final words from some of the graduates:

“We have one important thing in common: our Montessori education that has taught us to love and appreciate differences and to understand that they enrich our lives.” — Jack Haley

“In the words of Reverend Run ... ‘Difficulties are always there. They are part of life and it’s good they are there; otherwise there would be no growth. Difficulties are challenges. They provoke you to work, to think, to find ways to overcome them.’ So, always take difficulties as blessings.” — Eli Pratt

“All of my teachers inspired me to do something amazing in my life and I want to appreciate them for all they have done for me.” — Maddy Rodriguez

“My teachers and my friends have been my heroines and heroes to me. They have taught me to learn and love learning and to help and be helpful, and I will take that with me as I leave MCS and keep it forever.” — Ellen Seale

In addition to the Upper Elementary graduates, MCS is proud to announce 99 students promoted to the next level of our other programs:

» Thirty-five students promoted out of our Pre-Primary level (18 months to 2.9 years)

» Twenty-nine students out of the Primary level (3 years to kindergarten)

» Thirty-five out of our lower elementary level (1st to 3rd grade)

For more than 40 years, Montessori Center School has provided students age 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment. MCS is a dynamic community of more than 300 children and approximately 50 faculty and staff. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

MCS is a nonprofit educational organization, independently operated but affiliated with the American Montessori Society and licensed by the California Department of Social Services. MCS’ mission is to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, while preparing students for academic excellence, confident lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives. In addition, Montessori is a style of education that integrates learning and living, thinking and feeling, self and community, focus and activity.

Kelly Conerly is development and public relations director at Montessori Center School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 