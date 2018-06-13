Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:44 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Romney Raises $250,000 for Strickland Campaign

By Matt Guthrie | June 18, 2008 | 2:22 p.m.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addressed a packed room of nearly 500 donors and supporters of Strickland for Senate at a Westlake Village fundraiser for the 19th state Senate District candidate Tuesday. The event, which highlighted the importance of the Senate race, surpassed the original fund-raising goal of $200,000, taking in nearly $250,000.

The sold-out event continues the trend of strong and growing support for Strickland’s campaign. With only two days to prepare, the Strickland team was also able to organize a successful pushback to a protest at the event that had been planned for more than a week and included 30 to 40 people. At 92 supporters strong, the pro-Strickland crowd more than doubled that of the protest demonstration as supporters lined the streets with American flags and signs showing their support for Strickland and welcoming Romney to California.

Strickland’s opponent, Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson, also didn’t escape the wrath of supporters as they carried signs slamming her tax-and-spend positions and exposed the hypocritical nature of contributions received by Jackson and the Democratic Party.

Romney’s message to California voters was clear.

“I believe Tony Strickland can cut back on wasteful spending and can remove the interest of special interests and bring new ideas to Sacramento,” the former Massachusetts governor said in an interview before the event.

Strickland received a standing ovation when speaking about the importance of this particular race and his message about growing the economy while being environmentally responsible played well with the crowd.

“You can be pro-economy and pro-environment,” Strickland said. “The solution isn’t raising taxes, it’s to help the economy grow. Raising taxes will only drive people and businesses out of the state. We need to push the green economy so we can get off of foreign oil and reduce gas prices for all Californians.”

Matt Guthrie is communications director for the Strickland for Senate campaign.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 