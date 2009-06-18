Edward Quevedo Joins Paladin Law Group

He will serve as senior counsel and chairman of the firm's Sustainability Practice Group

Edward Quevedo has joined the Paladin Law Group, with offices in Santa Barbara and Walnut Creek, as senior counsel and chairman of the firm’s Sustainability Practice Group.

“Ed joining our team is very exciting as it will position our firm as a leader in domestic and international sustainability law and policy,” managing partner John Till said.

Quevedo has more than 25 years of experience in domestic and international environmental and health and safety law compliance and litigation matters, sustainable development strategy and sustainability planning and program development, greenhouse gas accounting and carbon intensity reduction, water rights and land use, and sustainability master planning and sustainably designed building.

Quevedo, who graduated with UC Berkeley’s Boalt Hall School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA, previously was special counsel at Farella Braun + Martel in San Francisco, and chairman of that firm’s Sustainability Practice Group.

