Federal Legislation Includes $3.6 Million for South, Central Coasts

The bill also aims to increase crime prevention, encourage research and support innovation commerce

By Emily Kryder | June 18, 2009 | 5:16 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday voted to approve legislation that invests in two of the nation’s top priorities — protecting Americans from crime and encouraging scientific research and innovation.

The bipartisan Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill (House Resolution 2847) begins to lay a new foundation for lasting prosperity and security with investments in programs that help local and state governments keep residents safe, and research and development programs that facilitate scientific innovation and discovery.

“This legislation invests in key priorities, including helping local governments and law enforcement keep our streets and neighborhoods safe,” Capps said. “As a result of this bill and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act we passed earlier this year, we’ll be able to increase crime prevention programs and hire 7,000 new police officers in our local communities. This legislation also invests in one of our country’s greatest strengths — our ability to innovate. To compete and win in the global economy, we must support scientific research, discovery and education.

“The Central and South Coasts are home to many of these research and education facilities that will benefit from this historic investment. Even in these challenging economic times we must continue to encourage the work of our scientists, researchers, students and educators.

“While I am very pleased at the funding in this bill, nothing is final until the House and Senate work out differences between their separate versions of the legislation and the bill is signed into law by President Obama. I will continue to work to make sure Central and South Coast priorities are taken care of in this legislation.”

At Capps’ request, the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations bill also includes more than $3.6 million for key programs on the Central and South Coasts including:

» $80,000 for the Ventura County Sheriff Department Regional Gang Unit.

» $2.5 million for the California Bay-Watershed Education and Training Program, including programs in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

» $500,000 for the West Coast Governors’ Agreement on Ocean Health.

» $300,000 for the California Seafloor Mapping Program.

» $300,000 for the city of Oxnard Comprehensive Critical Assets Remote Surveillance Program.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

