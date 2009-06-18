Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 

Ken Pettit Endorses Pritchett for Santa Barbara City Council

The former registrar of voters praises the candidate's service and commitment to the community

By Mo McFadden | June 18, 2009 | 11:10 a.m.

Ken Pettit, clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, has endorsed David Pritchett in his candidacy for the Santa Barbara City Council.

Pettit is retired after 37 years of public service to Santa Barbara County, including 16 years as head of the Elections Office.

“David’s experience and commitment to civic improvement uniquely qualifies him for the position of councilmember,” Pettit said. “His experience on the Creeks Committee as well as the Transportation and Circulation Committee for the city of Santa Barbara is testimony to his commitment to his city’s environmental concerns.”

Pettit also praised Pritchett’s commitment to workers’ rights. “Protecting workers’ rights is a social justice and economic rights issue,” Pettit said. “I am impressed with those public employees who serve the public and present hope in a complex society.”

Throughout his tenure as registrar of voters, Pettit implemented several measures to increase voter participation. He initiated bilingual ballots to serve the Spanish-speaking population, and audio-taped ballots to the visually impaired.

Pettit said Pritchett’s candidacy comes at just the right time. “David is a no-nonsense citizen who simply wants to improve municipal services and not to change them,” Pettit said. “He seeks our help. This is visionary. This is hope.”

Pritchett said he’s honored by the endorsement. “I am humbled to be supported by such a champion of the people, of voter’s rights and of democracy,” Pritchett said.

— Mo McFadden is a publicist.

