Patricia Griffin Named President of Zoo’s Board of Directors

She has been elected to serve a three-year term

Patricia Griffin has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Also serving as officers are Kelly Magne, vice president; Molly Dolle, secretary; and “Chip” Turner, treasurer.

A real estate broker with nearly 25 years experience, Griffin has been a longtime zoo volunteer, serving on the Zoofari Committee for more than 10 years and co-chairing the Zoo Development Committee.

Griffin was born in Santa Barbara. She was first licensed in real estate in 1982 and obtained her broker’s license in 1990, and is now with Village Properties.

She served as a Santa Barbara Airport commissioner from 1977 to 1993 and was appointed again in 2003. Griffin formerly participated in the local chapter for Child Help USA and received the Paul Harris Fellow award during her membership in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

Other zoo board members include Fred Benko, Leigh Cashman, Cyndee Howard, Harry Geller, Nora Hurley, Sharon Jones, Carol Kallman, Chas Lensander, Melinda Mars, Glenn Miller, David Prichard, Amy Pryor, Terry Schwartz, Barry Semler, Eldon Shiffman, Alex Soffici and Mark Singer.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.