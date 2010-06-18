Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Armstrong Responds to Claims from Police Officers Association

Santa Barbara's city administrator counters union allegations regarding staffing, pay and other issues

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 18, 2010 | 6:45 p.m.

Firing back about recent allegations from the Police Officers Association, Santa Barbara City Administrator Jim Armstrong released a statement Friday addressing some of the group’s claims, calling them “inaccurate.”

Union representatives have said they believe the Police Department has been the victim of unfair decreases in staffing and pay, among other allegations.

Armstrong maintains that the department has seen a 50 percent budget increase since he joined city staff in 2002, and that the only department to see a higher increase is the Fire Department, which has seen a 76 percent increase.

“In contrast, the Parks and Recreation Department and the library’s general fund budgets have increased only 26 percent during this time,” his statement said.

An example given was that a top police officer earned $58,658 in 2002, while the city paid pension costs of 23 percent, amounting to $72,149.

“Today, a top-step police officer earns $86,169 in base pay, and the city pays an additional 40.1 percent for retirement, or a total cost of $120,636,” Armstrong said. “Members of the police union pay nothing toward retirement. That is an increase of 67 percent over the past eight years.

“These large wage and benefit increases were financed by allocating greater amounts of tax revenue to the Police Department and carefully thought-out staff reductions as vacancies occurred.”

Federal grant funding for certain positions also has evaporated, and those positions have remained vacant, Armstrong said. Automating functions such as dispatch and record also has helped streamline positions, and the department has been relieved of disaster coordination, which has been taken over by the Fire Department and nonsworn personnel.

The Police Officers Association has hired an economist to conduct an independent investigation of the city’s finances and will report back in the next several weeks with his findings. POA representatives have said there could be monies used from other parts of the general fund for police efforts.

Armstrong said that while there were reserves there and in service funds, “it would not be prudent to deplete these monies further to cover ongoing expenses. In fact, between 2004 and 2008, the city depleted nearly $10 million of general fund budgetary reserves primarily to fund wage and benefit increases granted to city employees, exceeding available revenues. In the past two years, an additional $3 million of workers compensation reserves have been transferred to the general fund.”

Noozhawk published a story Thursday about allegations that police call times are slower than reported because of their classification. Armstrong said it would be best to have the police chief and deputy police chief respond. He said he had complete confidence in their management and integrity.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez declined to respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment, but Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix denied that response times had been altered because of their priority status. “There is zero effort to manipulate that data to artificially adjust that downward,” he told Noozhawk.

A point of contention that has come up in multiple reports is the claim that the city pays $300 to its internal services department for an oil change.

Armstrong said that was “an unfair comparison” because patrol cars are highly specialized vehicles, and the car involved in the example was a high-mileage vehicle that needed a full preventive maintenance inspection from a mechanic.

“The city’s shop rates for maintenance are similar to those charged by private-sector maintenance providers in the community,” he said.

Armstrong ended the statement by expressing his support for the department and the work its officers do to serve the community.

“I hope that the police union negotiating team will return to the bargaining table and work with us to achieve the necessary savings which will help us balance the city’s budget and increase police staffing in the next year,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 