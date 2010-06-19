Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Theaterfest’s ‘Curtains’ Opens in Solvang

The musical production will be in the Festival Theater through July 3

PCPA Theaterfest’s production of the musical whodunit Curtains (book by Rupert Holmes, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb) has moved from the Marian Theater in Santa Maria to the Festival Theater in Solvang through July 3.

The stage director is Roger DeLaurier, with musical direction by Callum Morris, choreography by Michael Jenkinson, sets by DeAnne Kennedy, costumes by Frederick Deeben and lighting by Tamar Geist.

Curtains is a healthy hybrid of the backstage musical — think 42nd Street — and the country house murder mystery, like Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

A flawed but promising musical is struggling through its Boston tryout, its problems stemming mainly from the incompetence of the leading lady. When she is murdered the night before the show is to open, the set is thrown into disarray. The police arrive and are immediately swept up in the hysterical, irresistible world of “the Theater.” The chief detective becomes almost more concerned that the show go on than that the murder be solved.

Curtains stars Andrew Philpot, Karin Hendricks, Melinda Parrett, Kitty Balay, Jenkinson and Mara Lefler.

For tickets and times, click here or call the PCPA box office at 805.922.8313 (open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday).

