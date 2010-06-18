Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Partners with Software Provider Epic

The new electronic health record will improve the flow of patient care

By Christopher Williams | June 18, 2010 | 3:35 p.m.

Sansum Clinic signed a contract Thursday for a new electronic health record (EHR) system, signaling a new era in patient care for the Santa Barbara community. Epic, based in Madison, Wis., is the leading provider of software for large medical groups. 

Sansum Clinic’s partnership with Epic breaks new ground for health-care technology in Santa Barbara and reinforces Sansum Clinic’s position as one of the most technologically advanced health-care providers in the region.

“This new technology reflects the dedication that Sansum Clinic has to delivering the best care and the best service to our patients and our community,” said Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO, president and medical director. “Sansum Clinic has gone through several transformations in our nearly 90-year history, and the transition to an electronic health record will put us in a class with the best clinics in the nation.”

The primary goal of the electronic health record is to provide physicians and patients secure access to current patient data anywhere at any time. The new EHR system will improve the flow of patients’ entire clinic experience by enhancing the communications of the entire care team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, residents, nurses, medical assistants and administrators.

In addition to providing a set of tools for Sansum staff, the clinic is also implementing Epic’s MyChart application, which provides a secure online portal for our patients to access their health information and interact with physicians and staff. 

By developing a robust health information technology infrastructure and implementing meaningful use of an EHR system, Sansum Clinic is eligible for financial incentives provided by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act signed by President Barack Obama in 2009.

The selection of Epic for Sansum Clinic is the result of an 18-month evaluation period, in which several of the most advanced electronic health record providers were evaluated.

— Christopher Williams is a marketing consultant for Sansum Clinic.

 

