UCSB Programs to Receive Awards at Statewide Sustainability Conference

Representatives of the three projects will be in Los Angeles to accept the honors

By UCSB | June 18, 2010 | 3:46 p.m.

Representatives from UCSB will be in Los Angeles June 20-23 to accept three awards at the 2010 California Higher Education Sustainability Conference.

The conference, to be held at the downtown Los Angeles Trade Technical College, will bring together 850 representatives of sustainability programs in the University of California, California State University and California Community Colleges systems.

UCSB will receive the following Best Practice Awards:

» Student Sustainability Program, awarded to the campus’ Program for Assessment and Certification for the Environment and Sustainability. Programs at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Santa Rosa College also will be honored in this category.

» Water Efficiency and Site Water Quality, awarded to the campus’ Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration for the San Clemente Ecological Restoration & Stormwater Management Project. Programs at UC San Diego, Cal State Northridge and San Diego Community College District also will be honored in this category.

» Sustainable Food Service, awarded to the campus’ Residential Dining Sustainability Plan. A program at Humboldt State University also will be honored in this category.

“So many UCSB students, staff and faculty work tirelessly on campus sustainability initiatives,” said Jill Richardson, UCSB’s sustainability coordinator. “I am so thrilled to see them recognized for their efforts. All three projects, and the people behind them, are truly deserving of their awards.”

Click here for a full schedule of conference events.

