Pet Owners Warned to Be Wary After Dogs Fall Off Cliff at Douglas Family Preserve

At least three other incidents involving animals off their leashes have been reported this year in Santa Barbara

Living in paradise for people and their dogs is not without its perils, and officials are urging owners to be vigilant after two more dogs without leashes fell off a cliff in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Animal Control officer Jeff Deming was dispatched June 2 to the Douglas Family Preserve, overlooking Arroyo Burro Beach. The call came in about noon after a pair of sibling yellow Labradors playing off-leash too close to the cliff’s edge plunged 250 feet to the rocky beach.

One of the dogs died on scene from its injuries, but the other was alive and was taken by Deming to Santa Barbara Pet Hospital. Although the Labrador survived the ride, veterinarians determined its internal injuries were too severe to treat and later euthanized the animal. The dogs’ owners were from Las Vegas but told Deming they regularly visited Santa Barbara.

Deming said he is aware of four incidents in Santa Barbara this year in which dogs off their leashes have fallen off cliff sides, and that this month’s accident was the second at the Douglas Family Preserve since January.

The preserve is one of several parks on the South Coast where dogs can be walked off-leash, including Arroyo Burro Beach, Toro Canyon, Hale Park, Elings Park, Tucker’s Grove Park and the Sea Lookout Parks in Summerland and Isla Vista.

Jan Glick, Animal Services director for Santa Barbara County, said she was unaware of similar accidents happening outside the city limits, but that it is unlikely county animal control would be called because of the remoteness of some off-leash areas.

“It would be uncommon for us to be called out for that,” she said.

County Animal Services has been called regarding particularly old or heavily coated dogs overheating on hikes during hot days, according to Glick. She said that during the summer, it is important for dog owners to either refrain from hiking with their animals or to proactively prevent heat stroke.

Both Deming and Glick said they were skeptical about the City Council reconsidering off-leash laws because of the popularity of the areas.

“It breaks my heart to hear of the loss of these two beautiful souls,” City Councilman Grant House wrote in an email to Noozhawk. “As a dog lover I can sense the grief the dogs’ companions must feel. I do not expect there is much the city can do to prevent this kind of accident, and I do not believe it warrants a change to our off-leash policy.”

Deming recommends that dog owners maintain verbal control and carry a cell phone and a leash at all times while walking their dogs off-leash.

“Just be very vigilant,” Deming said. “Know where your dogs are at all times.”

