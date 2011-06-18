Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre Presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

All-American classic coming to the Center Stage Theater for Fourth of July weekend

By Miller James for the Santa Barbara Children's Theatre | June 18, 2011 | 4:04 p.m.

Spend a day with Charlie Brown when the Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo.

Just in time to enjoy this American classic for the Fourth of July weekend, audiences will laugh along as the show captures the poignant moments in the lives of the Peanuts gang. Valentine’s Day, the trials of baseball season, Lucy as the psychiatrist, Schroeder on piano, Snoopy and his adventures — they’re all here in a single vivid day that veers from wild optimism to utter despair, from a bright uncertain morning to a hopeful starlit evening.

One of the most popular musicals in history, a major Broadway revival of Charlie Brown was undertaken in 1999 by composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa and director Michael Mayer. With the blessing of comic strip creator Charles Schulz himself, 17 original scenes were deleted and 21 were added; seven of the original 14 songs were revised and two new ones were added. The result is a new experience for a whole new generation of theater goers.

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 2-3. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children age 16 or older. Tickets are available at the Center Stage Theater box office at 805.963.0408. Click here to order online.

The cast is lead by tenor Matthew Edwardsen playing Charlie Brown. La Colina Junior High School music teacher Shannon Saleh plays Lucy. Sally is played by Lara Halloway, who also serves as the production’s choreographer. Snoopy is played by Ivan Wohner, Linus is played by Casey Caldwell and Schroeder is played by Landon Ranck. Rounding out the cast is Geren Piltz (Pig-Pen), Emily Jewell (Peppermint Patty), Amanda Elliot (Frieda), Maggie Langhorne (Marcie) and Rachelle Clark (Violet Gray).

Miller James serves as both director and costume designer. Richard Weiss leads the small band from the piano.

— Miller James is the artistic director for Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre.

