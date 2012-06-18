Caltrans Working on Highway 154 Near East Camino Cielo

Caltrans will be performing slide removal, mowing and shoulder repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Monday through Thursday on Highway 154 from San Antonio Creek Road to East Camino Cielo.
Motorists can expect to encounter one-way reversing traffic control with delays not exceeding 15 minutes.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.