Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:44 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant Sold to Longtime General Manager

Paul Jakubowski purchases the historic restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | updated logo | June 19, 2012 | 1:38 a.m.

Noozhawk’s note: The original version of this story erroneously reported that El Paseo Mexican Restaurant owner John Scott hadn’t found any viable buyers to purchase the historic eatery. The corrected version is below.

Longtime El Paseo Mexican Restaurant managing partner Paul Jakubowski has purchased the restaurant from previous owner John Scott.

Jakubowski started working with Scott in 1992 as the historic restaurant’s general manager. He took advantage of an opportunity to purchase El Paseo last year and began taking over operations in February, he said.

“I’m very confident about the future of El Paseo and its continued success,” Jakubowski said.

The restaurant has been in escrow since Feb. 29, and Jakubowski expects it to go through in about a week, once the liquor license is approved. He has more than 11 years left on the lease, Jakubowski said.

El Paseo, 813 Anacapa St., was built in 1826 and opened a restaurant in 1922, where Democratic state Senate candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson recently held her election party.

Business is up 30 percent from last year partly due to El Paseo’s reputation as a “celebration headquarters” and the increasing number of banquets and special events it hosts, Jakubowski said.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 