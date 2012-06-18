Goleta Water District Director Jack Cunningham Recognized by Statewide Committee

He steps down from the ACWA/JPIA’s Property Program Committee after 16 years of service

Goleta Water District Director Jack Cunningham was recently recognized for his 16 years of service with the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

Cunningham recently stepped down from his seat on the ACWA/JPIA’s Property Program Committee, where he was known for his high standard of integrity, fairness and dedication.

“Jack showed great commitment to his position with the ACWA/JPIA, and represented the district and its customers superbly through work on the Property Program Committee,” Goleta Water District Board President Bill Rosen.

While departing from his post with ACWA/JPIA, Cunningham continues his long-running tenure as a member of the Goleta Water District Board of Directors, where he has served since 1995. The board has appointed Director Richard Merrifield to represent the district on matters concerning ACWA/JPIA.

“I am honored to follow in the legacy of exemplary service with ACWA/JPIA that Jack has established,” Merrifield said. “His leadership and commitment to the community are to be commended.”

ACWA/JPIA is a public entity formed in 1979 to provide cost-effective insurance coverage that is unique to California water agencies.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

— David Matson is the assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.