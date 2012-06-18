Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Water District Director Jack Cunningham Recognized by Statewide Committee

He steps down from the ACWA/JPIA’s Property Program Committee after 16 years of service

By David Matson for the Goleta Water District | June 18, 2012 | 6:56 p.m.

Goleta Water District Director Jack Cunningham was recently recognized for his 16 years of service with the Association of California Water Agencies/Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

Cunningham recently stepped down from his seat on the ACWA/JPIA’s Property Program Committee, where he was known for his high standard of integrity, fairness and dedication.

“Jack showed great commitment to his position with the ACWA/JPIA, and represented the district and its customers superbly through work on the Property Program Committee,” Goleta Water District Board President Bill Rosen.

While departing from his post with ACWA/JPIA, Cunningham continues his long-running tenure as a member of the Goleta Water District Board of Directors, where he has served since 1995. The board has appointed Director Richard Merrifield to represent the district on matters concerning ACWA/JPIA.

“I am honored to follow in the legacy of exemplary service with ACWA/JPIA that Jack has established,” Merrifield said. “His leadership and commitment to the community are to be commended.”

ACWA/JPIA is a public entity formed in 1979 to provide cost-effective insurance coverage that is unique to California water agencies.

The Goleta Water District provides water to a diverse population of approximately 87,000 in the Goleta Valley area, including agricultural, residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

The district’s water system includes more than 270 miles of pipelines, a water treatment plant, storage reservoirs, pumping facilities, active wells, a recycled water system and connections with Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project.

— David Matson is the assistant general manager for the Goleta Water District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 