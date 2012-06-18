Kick Off Fiesta in Goleta at Thursday’s Fiesta Ranchera

The fifth annual Fiesta Ranchera will open Fiesta’s summer season starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

This popular event, co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, offers a festive evening of “pre-Fiesta” fun, food, music and dancing.

“Old Spanish Days looks forward to bringing the 88-year-old tradition of Fiesta to Goleta for the fifth year,” said Ricardo Castellanos, 2012 Old Spanish Days el presidente. “The setting for this party fits perfectly with my theme this year, ‘Viva La Familia’ (long live the family). The historic Stow family home is a wonderfully preserved symbol of family and history in our community.”

The beautiful and historic gardens offer the perfect ambiance for sampling food from local restaurants and tasting wines from award-winning local wineries. Tony Ybarra and his Spanish guitarist trio will be performing, followed by the 2012 Spirit and Junior Spirits of Fiesta. Then step out onto the dance floor to the ever-favorite sounds of Area 51. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Fiesta or Ranch attire.

As ever, the best restaurants and chefs will be on site to provide guests with a unique, local tasting experience.

“We at Bacara Resort & Spa are excited to showcase our fabulous cuisine, and we are looking forward to a festive evening at Rancho La Patera, a wonderful hidden treasure in our community,” said Bacara General Manager Kathleen Cochran said.

Other returning favorites include Anna’s Bakery, California Woodfired Catering, Country Meat Market, Marmalade Café, The Nugget, Pepe’s, Rincon Events, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, SBB Gourmet Catering, Silvergreens, Trader Joe’s, Woodstock’s Pizza and Woody’s BBQ.

Sure to become new favorites to Fiesta Ranchera are Blush Restaurant & Lounge, Catering Connection, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and more. Arthur Earl, Alexander & Wayne, Carina Cellars and Consilience wineries will be on hand as well as the no-host bar, offering two event signature drinks — the top shelf Fiesta Margarita and Stow Hard Lemonade.

Event sponsors Tres Agaves offers the opportunity to taste tequilas from around the world at its “Tequila Tasting Bar,” and exclusive beer sponsor Hollister Brewing Co. will provide a taste of brew fare and its famous beers and ales.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors of Fiesta Ranchera, especially Presenting Sponsor Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Gold Sponsor Cox Communications. Silver Sponsors include Bella Vista Designs, Catering Connection, EventsRents, Impulse, Hollister Brewing Co., LBPS Events and MarBorg Industries. Bronze and supporting sponsors include Venoco Inc., Rockin’ Double RC Ranch, Accrued Benefit Administrators Inc., Radius Investments and Wilson Printing. The City of Goleta’s council members are lending their support as well and just recently passed a resolution that proclaimed “June 21 as Fiesta Ranchera Day in the City of Goleta.”

Tickets for Goleta’s best summer event are $45 and may be purchased online by clicking here or clicking here. Tickets will also be available for $65 at the door. For more information, call 805.962.8101. Group discounts are available and guests must be at least 21 years old to enter.

— Dacia Harwood is an events coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.