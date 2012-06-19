Monday, April 9 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Los Padres Names New Fire Management Officer for Santa Barbara District

Mark von Tillow has served as a battalion chief for the district for 10 years

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | June 19, 2012 | 5:08 a.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday the selection of Mark von Tillow as the fire management officer for the Santa Barbara District.

Von Tillow has served as a Santa Barbara District battalion chief for the past 10 years.

He succeeds Dana D’Andrea, who retired last fall.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience from his many years in wildland fire,” Santa Barbara District Ranger Bruce Emmens said. “He understands the complex nature of firefighting in this area, and his leadership qualities will serve us well.”

A native Californian, von Tillow began his career with the Tahoe National Forest in 1986. He accepted a position the following year with Los Padres, and has held a number of positions working on engines, Hotshot crews, and helicopter modules over the last 26 years. Von Tillow has been a member of California Incident Management Team 3 for 11 years, and currently serves as the team’s operations section chief.

Von Tillow and his wife live with their two children in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as division chief for the Santa Barbara District,” von Tillow said. “I look forward to working with our firefighters and building on the legacy established by the prior chiefs on this district.”

The Santa Barbara District Office can be reached at 805.967.3481.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
