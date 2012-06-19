Manhunt Continues for Lompoc Murder Suspect

Eduardo Robles, 23, is sought in connection with stabbing death of girlfriend Selina Bustos

Lompoc police said late Monday they are continuing their search for a 23-year-old man they suspect of stabbing his girlfriend to death over the weekend.

Eduardo Robles was being sought in connection with the slaying of Selina Bustos, 30, who was found dead early Saturday at a residence on the 1000 block of North Sixth Street.

“There are some leads we’ve been following up on regarding the location of the suspect,” Sgt. Chuck Strange said Monday.

Detectives are pursuing several possibilities, Strange said, but “most of the evidence is he is not in the area anymore.”

Strange said investigators are “narrowing down the details” of exactly what happened, and are continuing to talk to potential witnesses.

Police responded to the home at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call to check on the welfare of a woman who lived there. Officers arrived to find Bustos dead, with multiple stab wounds.

An autopsy on Bustos was pending Monday afternoon, Strange said.

Robles was quickly identified as a suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 200 to 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Robles’ whereabouts or with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

