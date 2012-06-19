Ray Olmstead Joins CALM’s Board of Trustees

Raised in Santa Barbara, he recently returned to the area after a long legal career in Sonoma County and Hawaii

CALM is pleased to announce that Ray Olmstead has joined its Board of Trustees.

Olmstead was raised in Santa Barbara, graduating from Santa Barbara High School and UCSB. He recently returned to Santa Barbara, following a legal career in Sonoma County and in Hawaii.

Olmstead has practiced law for 35 years, specializing in bankruptcy law. He also served for a time as a U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Hawaii.

When in Sonoma County, Olmstead served on the Board of Directors for Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) for six years, the last two as treasurer.

“Now that I’m back home in Santa Barbara, I am eager to continue my work as an advocate for children, and CALM has provided me that opportunity,” Olmstead said. “Everyone involved with CALM, from the volunteers, to the staff and therapists, to my fellow board members, all care so deeply about the well-being of children in this wonderful community. It’s very rewarding to see the positive and heart-warming outcomes of our work.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.